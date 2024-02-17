10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Polish zloty

Convert CNY to PLN at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
5,597.75 pln

1.00000 CNY = 0.55978 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Polish Zloty
1 CNY0.55978 PLN
5 CNY2.79888 PLN
10 CNY5.59775 PLN
20 CNY11.19550 PLN
50 CNY27.98875 PLN
100 CNY55.97750 PLN
250 CNY139.94375 PLN
500 CNY279.88750 PLN
1000 CNY559.77500 PLN
2000 CNY1119.55000 PLN
5000 CNY2798.87500 PLN
10000 CNY5597.75000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PLN1.78643 CNY
5 PLN8.93215 CNY
10 PLN17.86430 CNY
20 PLN35.72860 CNY
50 PLN89.32150 CNY
100 PLN178.64300 CNY
250 PLN446.60750 CNY
500 PLN893.21500 CNY
1000 PLN1786.43000 CNY
2000 PLN3572.86000 CNY
5000 PLN8932.15000 CNY
10000 PLN17864.30000 CNY