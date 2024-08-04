Turkish liras to Polish zloty today

Convert TRY to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
118.41 pln

TL1.000 TRY = zł0.1184 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
TRY to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12140.1249
Low0.11800.1180
Average0.11940.1217
Change-2.22%-4.47%
1 TRY to PLN stats

The performance of TRY to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1214 and a 30 day low of 0.1180. This means the 30 day average was 0.1194. The change for TRY to PLN was -2.22.

The performance of TRY to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1249 and a 90 day low of 0.1180. This means the 90 day average was 0.1217. The change for TRY to PLN was -4.47.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7231.3883.67348.675
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3461.5154.00753.107
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0611.7754.69762.243
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Turkish liras to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Polish Zloty
1 TRY0.11841 PLN
5 TRY0.59207 PLN
10 TRY1.18414 PLN
20 TRY2.36828 PLN
50 TRY5.92070 PLN
100 TRY11.84140 PLN
250 TRY29.60350 PLN
500 TRY59.20700 PLN
1000 TRY118.41400 PLN
2000 TRY236.82800 PLN
5000 TRY592.07000 PLN
10000 TRY1,184.14000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Turkish Lira
1 PLN8.44492 TRY
5 PLN42.22460 TRY
10 PLN84.44920 TRY
20 PLN168.89840 TRY
50 PLN422.24600 TRY
100 PLN844.49200 TRY
250 PLN2,111.23000 TRY
500 PLN4,222.46000 TRY
1000 PLN8,444.92000 TRY
2000 PLN16,889.84000 TRY
5000 PLN42,224.60000 TRY
10000 PLN84,449.20000 TRY