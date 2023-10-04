5 Turkish liras to Polish zloty

Convert TRY to PLN at the real exchange rate

5 try
0.79 pln

1.00000 TRY = 0.15896 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:7 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050787.4761.444291.659870.963418.8981
1GBP1.1552711.2138101.0551.668491.917541.1129921.8316
1USD0.951750.823859183.2551.37461.579780.916917.9862
1INR0.01143170.009895610.012011310.01651070.01897520.01101320.216037

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Polish Zloty
1 TRY0.15896 PLN
5 TRY0.79480 PLN
10 TRY1.58961 PLN
20 TRY3.17922 PLN
50 TRY7.94805 PLN
100 TRY15.89610 PLN
250 TRY39.74025 PLN
500 TRY79.48050 PLN
1000 TRY158.96100 PLN
2000 TRY317.92200 PLN
5000 TRY794.80500 PLN
10000 TRY1589.61000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Turkish Lira
1 PLN6.29086 TRY
5 PLN31.45430 TRY
10 PLN62.90860 TRY
20 PLN125.81720 TRY
50 PLN314.54300 TRY
100 PLN629.08600 TRY
250 PLN1572.71500 TRY
500 PLN3145.43000 TRY
1000 PLN6290.86000 TRY
2000 PLN12581.72000 TRY
5000 PLN31454.30000 TRY
10000 PLN62908.60000 TRY