이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 폴란드 즈워티

실제 환율로 ILS → PLN 변환

1,000 ils
1,053.18 pln

1.00000 ILS = 1.05318 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 폴란드 즈워티 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → PLN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 ILS1.05318 PLN
5 ILS5.26590 PLN
10 ILS10.53180 PLN
20 ILS21.06360 PLN
50 ILS52.65900 PLN
100 ILS105.31800 PLN
250 ILS263.29500 PLN
500 ILS526.59000 PLN
1000 ILS1053.18000 PLN
2000 ILS2106.36000 PLN
5000 ILS5265.90000 PLN
10000 ILS10531.80000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 PLN0.94951 ILS
5 PLN4.74754 ILS
10 PLN9.49508 ILS
20 PLN18.99016 ILS
50 PLN47.47540 ILS
100 PLN94.95080 ILS
250 PLN237.37700 ILS
500 PLN474.75400 ILS
1000 PLN949.50800 ILS
2000 PLN1899.01600 ILS
5000 PLN4747.54000 ILS
10000 PLN9495.08000 ILS