뉴질랜드 달러 → 폴란드 즈워티

실제 환율로 NZD → PLN 변환

1000 nzd
2469.48 pln

1.00000 NZD = 2.46948 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8614651.0942590.91141.470841.644870.93654518.6027
1 GBP1.1608111.27025105.5341.707411.909431.0871521.5948
1 USD0.913850.787247183.0811.344151.503190.8558517.0004
1 INR0.01099970.009475650.012036510.01617880.01809310.01030140.204624

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 폴란드 즈워티 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → PLN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 NZD2.46948 PLN
5 NZD12.34740 PLN
10 NZD24.69480 PLN
20 NZD49.38960 PLN
50 NZD123.47400 PLN
100 NZD246.94800 PLN
250 NZD617.37000 PLN
500 NZD1234.74000 PLN
1000 NZD2469.48000 PLN
2000 NZD4938.96000 PLN
5000 NZD12347.40000 PLN
10000 NZD24694.80000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 PLN0.40494 NZD
5 PLN2.02472 NZD
10 PLN4.04943 NZD
20 PLN8.09886 NZD
50 PLN20.24715 NZD
100 PLN40.49430 NZD
250 PLN101.23575 NZD
500 PLN202.47150 NZD
1000 PLN404.94300 NZD
2000 PLN809.88600 NZD
5000 PLN2024.71500 NZD
10000 PLN4049.43000 NZD