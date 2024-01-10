불가리아 레프 → 폴란드 즈워티

실제 환율로 BGN → PLN 변환

1000 bgn
2217.50 pln

1.00000 BGN = 2.21750 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
환율 불가리아 레프 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 BGN2.21750 PLN
5 BGN11.08750 PLN
10 BGN22.17500 PLN
20 BGN44.35000 PLN
50 BGN110.87500 PLN
100 BGN221.75000 PLN
250 BGN554.37500 PLN
500 BGN1108.75000 PLN
1000 BGN2217.50000 PLN
2000 BGN4435.00000 PLN
5000 BGN11087.50000 PLN
10000 BGN22175.00000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 불가리아 레프
1 PLN0.45096 BGN
5 PLN2.25480 BGN
10 PLN4.50959 BGN
20 PLN9.01918 BGN
50 PLN22.54795 BGN
100 PLN45.09590 BGN
250 PLN112.73975 BGN
500 PLN225.47950 BGN
1000 PLN450.95900 BGN
2000 PLN901.91800 BGN
5000 PLN2254.79500 BGN
10000 PLN4509.59000 BGN