1,000 bgn
2,210.04 pln

1.000 BGN = 2.210 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Polish Zloty
1 BGN2.21004 PLN
5 BGN11.05020 PLN
10 BGN22.10040 PLN
20 BGN44.20080 PLN
50 BGN110.50200 PLN
100 BGN221.00400 PLN
250 BGN552.51000 PLN
500 BGN1,105.02000 PLN
1000 BGN2,210.04000 PLN
2000 BGN4,420.08000 PLN
5000 BGN11,050.20000 PLN
10000 BGN22,100.40000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bulgarian Lev
1 PLN0.45248 BGN
5 PLN2.26240 BGN
10 PLN4.52480 BGN
20 PLN9.04960 BGN
50 PLN22.62400 BGN
100 PLN45.24800 BGN
250 PLN113.12000 BGN
500 PLN226.24000 BGN
1000 PLN452.48000 BGN
2000 PLN904.96000 BGN
5000 PLN2,262.40000 BGN
10000 PLN4,524.80000 BGN