Bulgarian lev to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Polish zloty is currently 2.209 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.684% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.213 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2.192 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.306% increase in value.