Bulgarian lev to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Polish zloty is currently 2.216 today, reflecting a 0.608% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.458% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.226 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.202 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.275% increase in value.