Brazilian reais to Russian rubles today

Convert BRL to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
18,430.70 rub

1.000 BRL = 18.43 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
How to convert Brazilian reais to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Russian Ruble
1 BRL18.43070 RUB
5 BRL92.15350 RUB
10 BRL184.30700 RUB
20 BRL368.61400 RUB
50 BRL921.53500 RUB
100 BRL1,843.07000 RUB
250 BRL4,607.67500 RUB
500 BRL9,215.35000 RUB
1000 BRL18,430.70000 RUB
2000 BRL36,861.40000 RUB
5000 BRL92,153.50000 RUB
10000 BRL184,307.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Brazilian Real
1 RUB0.05426 BRL
5 RUB0.27129 BRL
10 RUB0.54257 BRL
20 RUB1.08514 BRL
50 RUB2.71286 BRL
100 RUB5.42572 BRL
250 RUB13.56430 BRL
500 RUB27.12860 BRL
1000 RUB54.25720 BRL
2000 RUB108.51440 BRL
5000 RUB271.28600 BRL
10000 RUB542.57200 BRL