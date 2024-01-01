Indonesian rupiahs to Russian rubles today

Convert IDR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
5,886.90 rub

1.000 IDR = 0.005887 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Russian Ruble
1 IDR0.00589 RUB
5 IDR0.02943 RUB
10 IDR0.05887 RUB
20 IDR0.11774 RUB
50 IDR0.29434 RUB
100 IDR0.58869 RUB
250 IDR1.47173 RUB
500 IDR2.94345 RUB
1000 IDR5.88690 RUB
2000 IDR11.77380 RUB
5000 IDR29.43450 RUB
10000 IDR58.86900 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RUB169.86900 IDR
5 RUB849.34500 IDR
10 RUB1,698.69000 IDR
20 RUB3,397.38000 IDR
50 RUB8,493.45000 IDR
100 RUB16,986.90000 IDR
250 RUB42,467.25000 IDR
500 RUB84,934.50000 IDR
1000 RUB169,869.00000 IDR
2000 RUB339,738.00000 IDR
5000 RUB849,345.00000 IDR
10000 RUB1,698,690.00000 IDR