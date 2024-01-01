Indian rupees to Russian rubles today

Convert INR to RUB at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
11,133.80 rub

1.000 INR = 1.113 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 INR1.11338 RUB
5 INR5.56690 RUB
10 INR11.13380 RUB
20 INR22.26760 RUB
50 INR55.66900 RUB
100 INR111.33800 RUB
250 INR278.34500 RUB
500 INR556.69000 RUB
1000 INR1,113.38000 RUB
2000 INR2,226.76000 RUB
5000 INR5,566.90000 RUB
10000 INR11,133.80000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 RUB0.89817 INR
5 RUB4.49085 INR
10 RUB8.98170 INR
20 RUB17.96340 INR
50 RUB44.90850 INR
100 RUB89.81700 INR
250 RUB224.54250 INR
500 RUB449.08500 INR
1000 RUB898.17000 INR
2000 RUB1,796.34000 INR
5000 RUB4,490.85000 INR
10000 RUB8,981.70000 INR