Hong Kong dollars to Russian rubles

Convert HKD to RUB

1,000 hkd
11,824.50 rub

1.000 HKD = 11.82 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08990.5751.4731.6620.96818.175
1 GBP1.1711.274105.9921.7231.9451.13321.269
1 USD0.9190.785183.2031.3531.5260.88916.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Russian Ruble
100 HKD1,182.45000 RUB
200 HKD2,364.90000 RUB
300 HKD3,547.35000 RUB
500 HKD5,912.25000 RUB
1000 HKD11,824.50000 RUB
2000 HKD23,649.00000 RUB
2500 HKD29,561.25000 RUB
3000 HKD35,473.50000 RUB
4000 HKD47,298.00000 RUB
5000 HKD59,122.50000 RUB
10000 HKD118,245.00000 RUB
20000 HKD236,490.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Hong Kong Dollar
1 RUB0.08457 HKD
5 RUB0.42285 HKD
10 RUB0.84570 HKD
20 RUB1.69140 HKD
50 RUB4.22850 HKD
100 RUB8.45700 HKD
250 RUB21.14250 HKD
500 RUB42.28500 HKD
1000 RUB84.57000 HKD
2000 RUB169.14000 HKD
5000 RUB422.85000 HKD
10000 RUB845.70000 HKD