Swiss francs to Russian rubles today

Convert CHF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
104,003 rub

1.000 CHF = 104.0 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3111.4761.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6871.7271.9481.13121.365
1 USD0.920.786183.0911.3581.5310.88916.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Russian Ruble
1 CHF104.00300 RUB
5 CHF520.01500 RUB
10 CHF1,040.03000 RUB
20 CHF2,080.06000 RUB
50 CHF5,200.15000 RUB
100 CHF10,400.30000 RUB
250 CHF26,000.75000 RUB
500 CHF52,001.50000 RUB
1000 CHF104,003.00000 RUB
2000 CHF208,006.00000 RUB
5000 CHF520,015.00000 RUB
10000 CHF1,040,030.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 RUB0.00962 CHF
5 RUB0.04808 CHF
10 RUB0.09615 CHF
20 RUB0.19230 CHF
50 RUB0.48076 CHF
100 RUB0.96151 CHF
250 RUB2.40378 CHF
500 RUB4.80755 CHF
1000 RUB9.61510 CHF
2000 RUB19.23020 CHF
5000 RUB48.07550 CHF
10000 RUB96.15100 CHF