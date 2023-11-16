Swiss francs to Russian rubles today

Convert CHF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
100678 rub

1.00000 CHF = 100.67800 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.918350.80337483.23451.37521.54154150.4151.66667
1 EUR1.088910.874990.6341.497461.67859163.771.81483
1 GBP1.244751.142991103.6061.711781.91884187.2292.07458
1 INR0.01201420.01103340.0096519410.0165220.01852051.807120.0200237

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Russian Ruble
1 CHF100.67800 RUB
5 CHF503.39000 RUB
10 CHF1006.78000 RUB
20 CHF2013.56000 RUB
50 CHF5033.90000 RUB
100 CHF10067.80000 RUB
250 CHF25169.50000 RUB
500 CHF50339.00000 RUB
1000 CHF100678.00000 RUB
2000 CHF201356.00000 RUB
5000 CHF503390.00000 RUB
10000 CHF1006780.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 RUB0.00993 CHF
5 RUB0.04966 CHF
10 RUB0.09933 CHF
20 RUB0.19865 CHF
50 RUB0.49663 CHF
100 RUB0.99327 CHF
250 RUB2.48317 CHF
500 RUB4.96633 CHF
1000 RUB9.93267 CHF
2000 RUB19.86534 CHF
5000 RUB49.66335 CHF
10000 RUB99.32670 CHF