20 Russian rubles to Swiss francs

Convert RUB to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 rub
0.19 chf

1.00000 RUB = 0.00941 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 RUB0.00941 CHF
5 RUB0.04703 CHF
10 RUB0.09405 CHF
20 RUB0.18810 CHF
50 RUB0.47026 CHF
100 RUB0.94052 CHF
250 RUB2.35130 CHF
500 RUB4.70261 CHF
1000 RUB9.40521 CHF
2000 RUB18.81042 CHF
5000 RUB47.02605 CHF
10000 RUB94.05210 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Russian Ruble
1 CHF106.32400 RUB
5 CHF531.62000 RUB
10 CHF1063.24000 RUB
20 CHF2126.48000 RUB
50 CHF5316.20000 RUB
100 CHF10632.40000 RUB
250 CHF26581.00000 RUB
500 CHF53162.00000 RUB
1000 CHF106324.00000 RUB
2000 CHF212648.00000 RUB
5000 CHF531620.00000 RUB
10000 CHF1063240.00000 RUB