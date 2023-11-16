Australian dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert AUD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
57748 rub

1.00000 AUD = 57.74800 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80609483.23050.92171.66861151.2351.370351.34845
1 GBP1.240551103.2521.143382.07187.6151.699991.67282
1 INR0.01201480.0096850810.01107410.02004811.817060.01646450.0162014
1 EUR1.084950.874690.300911.81036164.0851.486761.463

How to convert Australian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 AUD57.74800 RUB
5 AUD288.74000 RUB
10 AUD577.48000 RUB
20 AUD1154.96000 RUB
50 AUD2887.40000 RUB
100 AUD5774.80000 RUB
250 AUD14437.00000 RUB
500 AUD28874.00000 RUB
1000 AUD57748.00000 RUB
2000 AUD115496.00000 RUB
5000 AUD288740.00000 RUB
10000 AUD577480.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 RUB0.01732 AUD
5 RUB0.08658 AUD
10 RUB0.17317 AUD
20 RUB0.34633 AUD
50 RUB0.86583 AUD
100 RUB1.73166 AUD
250 RUB4.32915 AUD
500 RUB8.65830 AUD
1000 RUB17.31660 AUD
2000 RUB34.63320 AUD
5000 RUB86.58300 AUD
10000 RUB173.16600 AUD