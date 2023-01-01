50 Russian rubles to Australian dollars

Convert RUB to AUD at the real exchange rate

50 rub
0.82 aud

1.00000 RUB = 0.01641 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 RUB0.01641 AUD
5 RUB0.08205 AUD
10 RUB0.16410 AUD
20 RUB0.32820 AUD
50 RUB0.82049 AUD
100 RUB1.64098 AUD
250 RUB4.10245 AUD
500 RUB8.20490 AUD
1000 RUB16.40980 AUD
2000 RUB32.81960 AUD
5000 RUB82.04900 AUD
10000 RUB164.09800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 AUD60.93920 RUB
5 AUD304.69600 RUB
10 AUD609.39200 RUB
20 AUD1218.78400 RUB
50 AUD3046.96000 RUB
100 AUD6093.92000 RUB
250 AUD15234.80000 RUB
500 AUD30469.60000 RUB
1000 AUD60939.20000 RUB
2000 AUD121878.40000 RUB
5000 AUD304696.00000 RUB
10000 AUD609392.00000 RUB