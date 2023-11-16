Swiss francs to Euros today

Convert CHF to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
1036.70 eur

1.00000 CHF = 1.03670 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
Wise

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1.03670 EUR
5 CHF5.18350 EUR
10 CHF10.36700 EUR
20 CHF20.73400 EUR
50 CHF51.83500 EUR
100 CHF103.67000 EUR
250 CHF259.17500 EUR
500 CHF518.35000 EUR
1000 CHF1036.70000 EUR
2000 CHF2073.40000 EUR
5000 CHF5183.50000 EUR
10000 CHF10367.00000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0.96460 CHF
5 EUR4.82300 CHF
10 EUR9.64600 CHF
20 EUR19.29200 CHF
50 EUR48.23000 CHF
100 EUR96.46000 CHF
250 EUR241.15000 CHF
500 EUR482.30000 CHF
1000 EUR964.60000 CHF
2000 EUR1929.20000 CHF
5000 EUR4823.00000 CHF
10000 EUR9646.00000 CHF