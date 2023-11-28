1 thousand Swiss francs to Russian rubles

Convert CHF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
101,610 rub

1.00000 CHF = 101.61000 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86461.091190.98411.486511.656440.9555519.013
1 GBP1.156611.262105.2351.719351.915891.1051921.991
1 USD0.916450.792393183.38751.36241.518140.875717.4255
1 INR0.01099090.009502540.011992210.01633820.01820590.01050160.20897

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Russian Ruble
1 CHF101.61000 RUB
5 CHF508.05000 RUB
10 CHF1016.10000 RUB
20 CHF2032.20000 RUB
50 CHF5080.50000 RUB
100 CHF10161.00000 RUB
250 CHF25402.50000 RUB
500 CHF50805.00000 RUB
1000 CHF101610.00000 RUB
2000 CHF203220.00000 RUB
5000 CHF508050.00000 RUB
10000 CHF1016100.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 RUB0.00984 CHF
5 RUB0.04921 CHF
10 RUB0.09842 CHF
20 RUB0.19683 CHF
50 RUB0.49208 CHF
100 RUB0.98416 CHF
250 RUB2.46040 CHF
500 RUB4.92080 CHF
1000 RUB9.84159 CHF
2000 RUB19.68318 CHF
5000 RUB49.20795 CHF
10000 RUB98.41590 CHF