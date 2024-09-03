Swedish kronor to Russian rubles today

Convert SEK to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
8,514.24 rub

kr1.000 SEK = руб8.514 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RUB
1 SEK to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.02409.0240
Low8.05407.8507
Average8.64858.4062
Change5.69%-0.65%
View full history

1 SEK to RUB stats

The performance of SEK to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0240 and a 30 day low of 8.0540. This means the 30 day average was 8.6485. The change for SEK to RUB was 5.69.

The performance of SEK to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0240 and a 90 day low of 7.8507. This means the 90 day average was 8.4062. The change for SEK to RUB was -0.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9531.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.731.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0751.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.430.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Russian Ruble
1 SEK8.51424 RUB
5 SEK42.57120 RUB
10 SEK85.14240 RUB
20 SEK170.28480 RUB
50 SEK425.71200 RUB
100 SEK851.42400 RUB
250 SEK2,128.56000 RUB
500 SEK4,257.12000 RUB
1000 SEK8,514.24000 RUB
2000 SEK17,028.48000 RUB
5000 SEK42,571.20000 RUB
10000 SEK85,142.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 RUB0.11745 SEK
5 RUB0.58725 SEK
10 RUB1.17450 SEK
20 RUB2.34900 SEK
50 RUB5.87250 SEK
100 RUB11.74500 SEK
250 RUB29.36250 SEK
500 RUB58.72500 SEK
1000 RUB117.45000 SEK
2000 RUB234.90000 SEK
5000 RUB587.25000 SEK
10000 RUB1,174.50000 SEK