Swedish krona to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Russian rubles is currently 8.514 today, reflecting a -2.748% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -5.693% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 9.052 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 8.403 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.558% decrease in value.