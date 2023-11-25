2000 Swedish kronor to Russian rubles

Convert SEK to RUB at the real exchange rate

2,000 sek
17,095.32 rub

1.00000 SEK = 8.54766 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Russian Ruble
1 SEK8.54766 RUB
5 SEK42.73830 RUB
10 SEK85.47660 RUB
20 SEK170.95320 RUB
50 SEK427.38300 RUB
100 SEK854.76600 RUB
250 SEK2136.91500 RUB
500 SEK4273.83000 RUB
1000 SEK8547.66000 RUB
2000 SEK17095.32000 RUB
5000 SEK42738.30000 RUB
10000 SEK85476.60000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 RUB0.11699 SEK
5 RUB0.58496 SEK
10 RUB1.16991 SEK
20 RUB2.33982 SEK
50 RUB5.84955 SEK
100 RUB11.69910 SEK
250 RUB29.24775 SEK
500 RUB58.49550 SEK
1000 RUB116.99100 SEK
2000 RUB233.98200 SEK
5000 RUB584.95500 SEK
10000 RUB1169.91000 SEK