Singapore dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert SGD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
67,195.40 rub

S$1.000 SGD = руб67.20 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RUB
1 SGD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High70.609070.6090
Low64.044561.8244
Average68.245866.0832
Change4.39%1.69%
View full history

1 SGD to RUB stats

The performance of SGD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 70.6090 and a 30 day low of 64.0445. This means the 30 day average was 68.2458. The change for SGD to RUB was 4.39.

The performance of SGD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 70.6090 and a 90 day low of 61.8244. This means the 90 day average was 66.0832. The change for SGD to RUB was 1.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9477.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,152.811.6450.84392.7497.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3664.7822.934

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 SGD67.19540 RUB
5 SGD335.97700 RUB
10 SGD671.95400 RUB
20 SGD1,343.90800 RUB
50 SGD3,359.77000 RUB
100 SGD6,719.54000 RUB
250 SGD16,798.85000 RUB
500 SGD33,597.70000 RUB
1000 SGD67,195.40000 RUB
2000 SGD134,390.80000 RUB
5000 SGD335,977.00000 RUB
10000 SGD671,954.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Singapore Dollar
1 RUB0.01488 SGD
5 RUB0.07441 SGD
10 RUB0.14882 SGD
20 RUB0.29764 SGD
50 RUB0.74410 SGD
100 RUB1.48820 SGD
250 RUB3.72050 SGD
500 RUB7.44100 SGD
1000 RUB14.88200 SGD
2000 RUB29.76400 SGD
5000 RUB74.41000 SGD
10000 RUB148.82000 SGD