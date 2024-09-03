Singapore dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Russian rubles is currently 67.195 today, reflecting a -2.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -4.591% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 70.858 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 66.270 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.449% decrease in value.