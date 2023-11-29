10 Swiss francs to Russian rubles

Convert CHF to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 chf
1,016.56 rub

1.00000 CHF = 101.65600 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86461.091691.02251.486981.655950.955519.011
1 GBP1.156611.2626105.2811.719911.915351.1051421.9891
1 USD0.91610.792016183.38451.36221.516990.875317.4157
1 INR0.01098630.009498370.011992610.01633640.01819270.01049720.20886

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Russian Ruble
1 CHF101.65600 RUB
5 CHF508.28000 RUB
10 CHF1016.56000 RUB
20 CHF2033.12000 RUB
50 CHF5082.80000 RUB
100 CHF10165.60000 RUB
250 CHF25414.00000 RUB
500 CHF50828.00000 RUB
1000 CHF101656.00000 RUB
2000 CHF203312.00000 RUB
5000 CHF508280.00000 RUB
10000 CHF1016560.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 RUB0.00984 CHF
5 RUB0.04919 CHF
10 RUB0.09837 CHF
20 RUB0.19674 CHF
50 RUB0.49185 CHF
100 RUB0.98371 CHF
250 RUB2.45927 CHF
500 RUB4.91855 CHF
1000 RUB9.83710 CHF
2000 RUB19.67420 CHF
5000 RUB49.18550 CHF
10000 RUB98.37100 CHF