Hong Kong dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Russian rubles is currently 11.541 today, reflecting a -0.560% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.885% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 11.820 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 11.449 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.733% decrease in value.