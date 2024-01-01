United Arab Emirates dirhams to Euros today

Convert AED to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
250.60 eur

1.000 AED = 0.2506 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.097278.60.920.78656.1511.35816.801
1 INR0.01213.3530.0110.0090.6760.0160.202
1 PKR0.0040.29810.0030.0030.2020.0050.06
1 EUR1.08790.293302.72710.85461.0141.47618.255

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Euro
1 AED0.25060 EUR
5 AED1.25298 EUR
10 AED2.50596 EUR
20 AED5.01192 EUR
50 AED12.52980 EUR
100 AED25.05960 EUR
250 AED62.64900 EUR
500 AED125.29800 EUR
1000 AED250.59600 EUR
2000 AED501.19200 EUR
5000 AED1,252.98000 EUR
10000 AED2,505.96000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EUR3.99048 AED
5 EUR19.95240 AED
10 EUR39.90480 AED
20 EUR79.80960 AED
50 EUR199.52400 AED
100 EUR399.04800 AED
250 EUR997.62000 AED
500 EUR1,995.24000 AED
1000 EUR3,990.48000 AED
2000 EUR7,980.96000 AED
5000 EUR19,952.40000 AED
10000 EUR39,904.80000 AED