1.00000 EUR = 4.00906 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Euro / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EUR4.00906 AED
5 EUR20.04530 AED
10 EUR40.09060 AED
20 EUR80.18120 AED
50 EUR200.45300 AED
100 EUR400.90600 AED
250 EUR1002.26500 AED
500 EUR2004.53000 AED
1000 EUR4009.06000 AED
2000 EUR8018.12000 AED
5000 EUR20045.30000 AED
10000 EUR40090.60000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Euro
1 AED0.24943 EUR
5 AED1.24717 EUR
10 AED2.49435 EUR
20 AED4.98870 EUR
50 AED12.47175 EUR
100 AED24.94350 EUR
250 AED62.35875 EUR
500 AED124.71750 EUR
1000 AED249.43500 EUR
2000 AED498.87000 EUR
5000 AED1247.17500 EUR
10000 AED2494.35000 EUR