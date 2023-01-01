1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Euros

Convert AED to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
249.85 eur

1.00000 AED = 0.24985 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.917550.79192255.48611.35817.368
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01100360.009497410.6654370.01628630.208292
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003219350.002778680.1946880.004764910.0609404
1 EUR1.089990.8791310.62210.8630560.47431.4800818.9294

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Euro
1 AED0.24985 EUR
5 AED1.24924 EUR
10 AED2.49848 EUR
20 AED4.99696 EUR
50 AED12.49240 EUR
100 AED24.98480 EUR
250 AED62.46200 EUR
500 AED124.92400 EUR
1000 AED249.84800 EUR
2000 AED499.69600 EUR
5000 AED1249.24000 EUR
10000 AED2498.48000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EUR4.00244 AED
5 EUR20.01220 AED
10 EUR40.02440 AED
20 EUR80.04880 AED
50 EUR200.12200 AED
100 EUR400.24400 AED
250 EUR1000.61000 AED
500 EUR2001.22000 AED
1000 EUR4002.44000 AED
2000 EUR8004.88000 AED
5000 EUR20012.20000 AED
10000 EUR40024.40000 AED