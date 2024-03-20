Israeli new sheqels to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert ILS to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,004.57 aed

1.000 ILS = 1.005 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
1 EUR10.8541.09190.691.4721.6590.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1991.7241.9431.13321.32
1 USD0.9170.783183.1141.3491.520.88716.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ILS1.00457 AED
5 ILS5.02285 AED
10 ILS10.04570 AED
20 ILS20.09140 AED
50 ILS50.22850 AED
100 ILS100.45700 AED
250 ILS251.14250 AED
500 ILS502.28500 AED
1000 ILS1,004.57000 AED
2000 ILS2,009.14000 AED
5000 ILS5,022.85000 AED
10000 ILS10,045.70000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AED0.99545 ILS
5 AED4.97727 ILS
10 AED9.95453 ILS
20 AED19.90906 ILS
50 AED49.77265 ILS
100 AED99.54530 ILS
250 AED248.86325 ILS
500 AED497.72650 ILS
1000 AED995.45300 ILS
2000 AED1,990.90600 ILS
5000 AED4,977.26500 ILS
10000 AED9,954.53000 ILS