Indonesian rupiah to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Russian rubles is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -3.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a -5.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.510% decrease in value.