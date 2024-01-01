1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Russian rubles

Convert IDR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 idr
5.59 rub

Rp1.000 IDR = руб0.005589 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
IDR to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RUB
1 IDR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0060
Low0.00520.0051
Average0.00570.0055
Change6.09%2.20%
1 IDR to RUB stats

The performance of IDR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0057. The change for IDR to RUB was 6.09.

The performance of IDR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0055. The change for IDR to RUB was 2.20.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Russian Ruble
1 IDR0.00559 RUB
5 IDR0.02794 RUB
10 IDR0.05589 RUB
20 IDR0.11178 RUB
50 IDR0.27944 RUB
100 IDR0.55888 RUB
250 IDR1.39721 RUB
500 IDR2.79442 RUB
1000 IDR5.58883 RUB
2000 IDR11.17766 RUB
5000 IDR27.94415 RUB
10000 IDR55.88830 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RUB178.92800 IDR
5 RUB894.64000 IDR
10 RUB1,789.28000 IDR
20 RUB3,578.56000 IDR
50 RUB8,946.40000 IDR
100 RUB17,892.80000 IDR
250 RUB44,732.00000 IDR
500 RUB89,464.00000 IDR
1000 RUB178,928.00000 IDR
2000 RUB357,856.00000 IDR
5000 RUB894,640.00000 IDR
10000 RUB1,789,280.00000 IDR