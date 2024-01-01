5,000 Brazilian reais to Russian rubles

Convert BRL to RUB at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
80,418.50 rub

R$1.000 BRL = руб16.08 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.292217.9895
Low14.830114.8301
Average15.542516.3169
Change-0.26%-10.59%
1 BRL to RUB stats

The performance of BRL to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.2922 and a 30 day low of 14.8301. This means the 30 day average was 15.5425. The change for BRL to RUB was -0.26.

The performance of BRL to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.9895 and a 90 day low of 14.8301. This means the 90 day average was 16.3169. The change for BRL to RUB was -10.59.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Russian Ruble
1 BRL16.08370 RUB
5 BRL80.41850 RUB
10 BRL160.83700 RUB
20 BRL321.67400 RUB
50 BRL804.18500 RUB
100 BRL1,608.37000 RUB
250 BRL4,020.92500 RUB
500 BRL8,041.85000 RUB
1000 BRL16,083.70000 RUB
2000 BRL32,167.40000 RUB
5000 BRL80,418.50000 RUB
10000 BRL160,837.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Brazilian Real
1 RUB0.06217 BRL
5 RUB0.31087 BRL
10 RUB0.62175 BRL
20 RUB1.24350 BRL
50 RUB3.10874 BRL
100 RUB6.21748 BRL
250 RUB15.54370 BRL
500 RUB31.08740 BRL
1000 RUB62.17480 BRL
2000 RUB124.34960 BRL
5000 RUB310.87400 BRL
10000 RUB621.74800 BRL