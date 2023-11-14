US dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert USD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
17,317.60 mxn

1.00000 USD = 17.31760 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 USD17.31760 MXN
5 USD86.58800 MXN
10 USD173.17600 MXN
20 USD346.35200 MXN
50 USD865.88000 MXN
100 USD1731.76000 MXN
250 USD4329.40000 MXN
500 USD8658.80000 MXN
1000 USD17317.60000 MXN
2000 USD34635.20000 MXN
5000 USD86588.00000 MXN
10000 USD173176.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / US Dollar
1 MXN0.05774 USD
5 MXN0.28872 USD
10 MXN0.57745 USD
20 MXN1.15490 USD
50 MXN2.88725 USD
100 MXN5.77449 USD
250 MXN14.43623 USD
500 MXN28.87245 USD
1000 MXN57.74490 USD
2000 MXN115.48980 USD
5000 MXN288.72450 USD
10000 MXN577.44900 USD