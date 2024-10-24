Polish zloty to Mexican pesos today

Convert PLN to MXN at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Mex$4.925 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

PLN to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 PLN to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.14475.1743
Low4.89734.6846
Average4.99924.9731
Change-3.11%5.03%
View full history

1 PLN to MXN stats

The performance of PLN to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1447 and a 30 day low of 4.8973. This means the 30 day average was 4.9992. The change for PLN to MXN was -3.11.

The performance of PLN to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1743 and a 90 day low of 4.6846. This means the 90 day average was 4.9731. The change for PLN to MXN was 5.03.

Track market ratesView PLN to MXN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0680.8661,379.310.93923.339
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8150.9351,489.9911.81725.212
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1331.1241,790.5414.230.296
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mexican Peso
1 PLN4.92459 MXN
5 PLN24.62295 MXN
10 PLN49.24590 MXN
20 PLN98.49180 MXN
50 PLN246.22950 MXN
100 PLN492.45900 MXN
250 PLN1,231.14750 MXN
500 PLN2,462.29500 MXN
1000 PLN4,924.59000 MXN
2000 PLN9,849.18000 MXN
5000 PLN24,622.95000 MXN
10000 PLN49,245.90000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Polish Zloty
1 MXN0.20306 PLN
5 MXN1.01532 PLN
10 MXN2.03063 PLN
20 MXN4.06126 PLN
50 MXN10.15315 PLN
100 MXN20.30630 PLN
250 MXN50.76575 PLN
500 MXN101.53150 PLN
1000 MXN203.06300 PLN
2000 MXN406.12600 PLN
5000 MXN1,015.31500 PLN
10000 MXN2,030.63000 PLN