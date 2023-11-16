Brazilian reais to Mexican pesos today

Convert BRL to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
3555.59 mxn

1.00000 BRL = 3.55559 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.087990.55191.493141.674590.9652518.7803
1 GBP1.1427311.24305103.4661.706091.913411.1030221.4586
1 USD0.919350.804473183.23551.37251.539290.887417.2629
1 INR0.01104340.009665020.012014110.01648940.01849320.01066130.207398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mexican Peso
1 BRL3.55559 MXN
5 BRL17.77795 MXN
10 BRL35.55590 MXN
20 BRL71.11180 MXN
50 BRL177.77950 MXN
100 BRL355.55900 MXN
250 BRL888.89750 MXN
500 BRL1777.79500 MXN
1000 BRL3555.59000 MXN
2000 BRL7111.18000 MXN
5000 BRL17777.95000 MXN
10000 BRL35555.90000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 MXN0.28125 BRL
5 MXN1.40624 BRL
10 MXN2.81248 BRL
20 MXN5.62496 BRL
50 MXN14.06240 BRL
100 MXN28.12480 BRL
250 MXN70.31200 BRL
500 MXN140.62400 BRL
1000 MXN281.24800 BRL
2000 MXN562.49600 BRL
5000 MXN1406.24000 BRL
10000 MXN2812.48000 BRL