50 brl
174.49 mxn

1.00000 BRL = 3.48985 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
How to convert Brazilian reais to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mexican Peso
1 BRL3.48985 MXN
5 BRL17.44925 MXN
10 BRL34.89850 MXN
20 BRL69.79700 MXN
50 BRL174.49250 MXN
100 BRL348.98500 MXN
250 BRL872.46250 MXN
500 BRL1744.92500 MXN
1000 BRL3489.85000 MXN
2000 BRL6979.70000 MXN
5000 BRL17449.25000 MXN
10000 BRL34898.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 MXN0.28654 BRL
5 MXN1.43273 BRL
10 MXN2.86545 BRL
20 MXN5.73090 BRL
50 MXN14.32725 BRL
100 MXN28.65450 BRL
250 MXN71.63625 BRL
500 MXN143.27250 BRL
1000 MXN286.54500 BRL
2000 MXN573.09000 BRL
5000 MXN1432.72500 BRL
10000 MXN2865.45000 BRL