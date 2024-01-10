브라질 헤알 → 멕시코 페소

실제 환율로 BRL → MXN 변환

1,000 brl
3,469.93 mxn

1.00000 BRL = 3.46993 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
환율 브라질 헤알 / 멕시코 페소
1 BRL3.46993 MXN
5 BRL17.34965 MXN
10 BRL34.69930 MXN
20 BRL69.39860 MXN
50 BRL173.49650 MXN
100 BRL346.99300 MXN
250 BRL867.48250 MXN
500 BRL1734.96500 MXN
1000 BRL3469.93000 MXN
2000 BRL6939.86000 MXN
5000 BRL17349.65000 MXN
10000 BRL34699.30000 MXN
환율 멕시코 페소 / 브라질 헤알
1 MXN0.28819 BRL
5 MXN1.44095 BRL
10 MXN2.88190 BRL
20 MXN5.76380 BRL
50 MXN14.40950 BRL
100 MXN28.81900 BRL
250 MXN72.04750 BRL
500 MXN144.09500 BRL
1000 MXN288.19000 BRL
2000 MXN576.38000 BRL
5000 MXN1440.95000 BRL
10000 MXN2881.90000 BRL