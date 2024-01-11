뉴질랜드 달러 → 멕시코 페소

실제 환율로 NZD → MXN 변환

1,000 nzd
10,548.20 mxn

1.00000 NZD = 10.54820 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861541.0944590.92951.47111.645170.9365718.6037
1 GBP1.1607111.27035105.5441.707541.909581.0870921.5937
1 USD0.91370.787185183.08241.344151.503190.8557516.9982
1 INR0.01099750.009474750.012036310.01617850.01809280.01030.204594

환율 비교

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 멕시코 페소
1 NZD10.54820 MXN
5 NZD52.74100 MXN
10 NZD105.48200 MXN
20 NZD210.96400 MXN
50 NZD527.41000 MXN
100 NZD1054.82000 MXN
250 NZD2637.05000 MXN
500 NZD5274.10000 MXN
1000 NZD10548.20000 MXN
2000 NZD21096.40000 MXN
5000 NZD52741.00000 MXN
10000 NZD105482.00000 MXN
환율 멕시코 페소 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 MXN0.09480 NZD
5 MXN0.47401 NZD
10 MXN0.94803 NZD
20 MXN1.89605 NZD
50 MXN4.74013 NZD
100 MXN9.48026 NZD
250 MXN23.70065 NZD
500 MXN47.40130 NZD
1000 MXN94.80260 NZD
2000 MXN189.60520 NZD
5000 MXN474.01300 NZD
10000 MXN948.02600 NZD