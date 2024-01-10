불가리아 레프 → 멕시코 페소

실제 환율로 BGN → MXN 변환

1,000 bgn
9,528.01 mxn

1.00000 BGN = 9.52801 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861031.0969591.08411.467551.637240.9334718.6365
1 GBP1.161411.274105.7851.704421.901491.0841321.6445
1 USD0.91160.784929183.0341.337851.492540.8509516.9894
1 INR0.01097890.009453110.012043310.01611210.0179750.01024820.204608

환율 불가리아 레프 / 멕시코 페소
1 BGN9.52801 MXN
5 BGN47.64005 MXN
10 BGN95.28010 MXN
20 BGN190.56020 MXN
50 BGN476.40050 MXN
100 BGN952.80100 MXN
250 BGN2382.00250 MXN
500 BGN4764.00500 MXN
1000 BGN9528.01000 MXN
2000 BGN19056.02000 MXN
5000 BGN47640.05000 MXN
10000 BGN95280.10000 MXN
환율 멕시코 페소 / 불가리아 레프
1 MXN0.10495 BGN
5 MXN0.52477 BGN
10 MXN1.04954 BGN
20 MXN2.09908 BGN
50 MXN5.24770 BGN
100 MXN10.49540 BGN
250 MXN26.23850 BGN
500 MXN52.47700 BGN
1000 MXN104.95400 BGN
2000 MXN209.90800 BGN
5000 MXN524.77000 BGN
10000 MXN1049.54000 BGN