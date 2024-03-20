Bulgarian levs to Mexican pesos today

Convert BGN to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
9,332.67 mxn

1.000 BGN = 9.333 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mexican Peso
1 BGN9.33267 MXN
5 BGN46.66335 MXN
10 BGN93.32670 MXN
20 BGN186.65340 MXN
50 BGN466.63350 MXN
100 BGN933.26700 MXN
250 BGN2,333.16750 MXN
500 BGN4,666.33500 MXN
1000 BGN9,332.67000 MXN
2000 BGN18,665.34000 MXN
5000 BGN46,663.35000 MXN
10000 BGN93,326.70000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 MXN0.10715 BGN
5 MXN0.53575 BGN
10 MXN1.07150 BGN
20 MXN2.14300 BGN
50 MXN5.35750 BGN
100 MXN10.71500 BGN
250 MXN26.78750 BGN
500 MXN53.57500 BGN
1000 MXN107.15000 BGN
2000 MXN214.30000 BGN
5000 MXN535.75000 BGN
10000 MXN1,071.50000 BGN