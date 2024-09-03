Swedish kronor to Mexican pesos today

Convert SEK to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
1,920.27 mxn

kr1.000 SEK = Mex$1.920 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
SEK to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 SEK to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.94841.9484
Low1.76881.6672
Average1.85291.7673
Change4.11%13.91%
1 SEK to MXN stats

The performance of SEK to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9484 and a 30 day low of 1.7688. This means the 30 day average was 1.8529. The change for SEK to MXN was 4.11.

The performance of SEK to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9484 and a 90 day low of 1.6672. This means the 90 day average was 1.7673. The change for SEK to MXN was 13.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0771.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mexican Peso
1 SEK1.92027 MXN
5 SEK9.60135 MXN
10 SEK19.20270 MXN
20 SEK38.40540 MXN
50 SEK96.01350 MXN
100 SEK192.02700 MXN
250 SEK480.06750 MXN
500 SEK960.13500 MXN
1000 SEK1,920.27000 MXN
2000 SEK3,840.54000 MXN
5000 SEK9,601.35000 MXN
10000 SEK19,202.70000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 MXN0.52076 SEK
5 MXN2.60381 SEK
10 MXN5.20761 SEK
20 MXN10.41522 SEK
50 MXN26.03805 SEK
100 MXN52.07610 SEK
250 MXN130.19025 SEK
500 MXN260.38050 SEK
1000 MXN520.76100 SEK
2000 MXN1,041.52200 SEK
5000 MXN2,603.80500 SEK
10000 MXN5,207.61000 SEK