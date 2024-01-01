Indonesian rupiahs to Mexican pesos today

Convert IDR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,062.71 mxn

1.000 IDR = 0.001063 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mexican Peso
1 IDR0.00106 MXN
5 IDR0.00531 MXN
10 IDR0.01063 MXN
20 IDR0.02125 MXN
50 IDR0.05314 MXN
100 IDR0.10627 MXN
250 IDR0.26568 MXN
500 IDR0.53135 MXN
1000 IDR1.06271 MXN
2000 IDR2.12542 MXN
5000 IDR5.31355 MXN
10000 IDR10.62710 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MXN940.99000 IDR
5 MXN4,704.95000 IDR
10 MXN9,409.90000 IDR
20 MXN18,819.80000 IDR
50 MXN47,049.50000 IDR
100 MXN94,099.00000 IDR
250 MXN235,247.50000 IDR
500 MXN470,495.00000 IDR
1000 MXN940,990.00000 IDR
2000 MXN1,881,980.00000 IDR
5000 MXN4,704,950.00000 IDR
10000 MXN9,409,900.00000 IDR