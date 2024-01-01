500 Indonesian rupiahs to Mexican pesos

Convert IDR to MXN at the real exchange rate

500 idr
0.64 mxn

Rp1.000 IDR = Mex$0.001280 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
IDR to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 IDR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00120.0011
Average0.00120.0012
Change6.12%18.98%
1 IDR to MXN stats

The performance of IDR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for IDR to MXN was 6.12.

The performance of IDR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for IDR to MXN was 18.98.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9590.9061.3091.4891.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.68611.4451.6441.4960.8438.609
1 SGD0.76464.1590.69211.1381.0350.5835.96

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mexican Peso
1 IDR0.00128 MXN
5 IDR0.00640 MXN
10 IDR0.01280 MXN
20 IDR0.02560 MXN
50 IDR0.06399 MXN
100 IDR0.12799 MXN
250 IDR0.31997 MXN
500 IDR0.63993 MXN
1000 IDR1.27986 MXN
2000 IDR2.55972 MXN
5000 IDR6.39930 MXN
10000 IDR12.79860 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MXN781.33700 IDR
5 MXN3,906.68500 IDR
10 MXN7,813.37000 IDR
20 MXN15,626.74000 IDR
50 MXN39,066.85000 IDR
100 MXN78,133.70000 IDR
250 MXN195,334.25000 IDR
500 MXN390,668.50000 IDR
1000 MXN781,337.00000 IDR
2000 MXN1,562,674.00000 IDR
5000 MXN3,906,685.00000 IDR
10000 MXN7,813,370.00000 IDR