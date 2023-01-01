5 Mexican pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MXN to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
4465.11 idr

1.00000 MXN = 893.02200 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
How to convert Mexican pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MXN893.02200 IDR
5 MXN4465.11000 IDR
10 MXN8930.22000 IDR
20 MXN17860.44000 IDR
50 MXN44651.10000 IDR
100 MXN89302.20000 IDR
250 MXN223255.50000 IDR
500 MXN446511.00000 IDR
1000 MXN893022.00000 IDR
2000 MXN1786044.00000 IDR
5000 MXN4465110.00000 IDR
10000 MXN8930220.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mexican Peso
1 IDR0.00112 MXN
5 IDR0.00560 MXN
10 IDR0.01120 MXN
20 IDR0.02240 MXN
50 IDR0.05599 MXN
100 IDR0.11198 MXN
250 IDR0.27995 MXN
500 IDR0.55990 MXN
1000 IDR1.11979 MXN
2000 IDR2.23958 MXN
5000 IDR5.59895 MXN
10000 IDR11.19790 MXN