Mexican pesos to Brazilian reais today

Convert MXN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
299.53 brl

1.000 MXN = 0.2995 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3051.4761.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6681.7271.9481.13121.361
1 USD0.920.786183.0891.3581.5310.88916.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 MXN0.29953 BRL
5 MXN1.49767 BRL
10 MXN2.99533 BRL
20 MXN5.99066 BRL
50 MXN14.97665 BRL
100 MXN29.95330 BRL
250 MXN74.88325 BRL
500 MXN149.76650 BRL
1000 MXN299.53300 BRL
2000 MXN599.06600 BRL
5000 MXN1,497.66500 BRL
10000 MXN2,995.33000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mexican Peso
1 BRL3.33853 MXN
5 BRL16.69265 MXN
10 BRL33.38530 MXN
20 BRL66.77060 MXN
50 BRL166.92650 MXN
100 BRL333.85300 MXN
250 BRL834.63250 MXN
500 BRL1,669.26500 MXN
1000 BRL3,338.53000 MXN
2000 BRL6,677.06000 MXN
5000 BRL16,692.65000 MXN
10000 BRL33,385.30000 MXN