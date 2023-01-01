20 Mexican pesos to Brazilian reais

Convert MXN to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 mxn
5.66 brl

1.00000 MXN = 0.28325 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mexican pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 MXN0.28325 BRL
5 MXN1.41623 BRL
10 MXN2.83245 BRL
20 MXN5.66490 BRL
50 MXN14.16225 BRL
100 MXN28.32450 BRL
250 MXN70.81125 BRL
500 MXN141.62250 BRL
1000 MXN283.24500 BRL
2000 MXN566.49000 BRL
5000 MXN1416.22500 BRL
10000 MXN2832.45000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mexican Peso
1 BRL3.53051 MXN
5 BRL17.65255 MXN
10 BRL35.30510 MXN
20 BRL70.61020 MXN
50 BRL176.52550 MXN
100 BRL353.05100 MXN
250 BRL882.62750 MXN
500 BRL1765.25500 MXN
1000 BRL3530.51000 MXN
2000 BRL7061.02000 MXN
5000 BRL17652.55000 MXN
10000 BRL35305.10000 MXN