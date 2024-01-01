Brazilian Real (BRL)

The Brazilian real is the official currency of Brazil. It was introduced to fight high inflation; it replaced the cruzeiro on July 1, 1994. The Brazilian real’s currency code is BRL, and its symbol is R$. Its plural is “reais”.

Currency name

Brazilian Real

R$

BRL exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From BRL0.19874 0.18285 0.15621 16.49900 30.09820 18.37830 0.30428 3.75992
To BRL5.03170 5.46895 6.40158 0.06061 0.03322 0.05441 3.28645 0.26596

