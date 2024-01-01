Brazilian reais to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BRL to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
2,175.05 tjs

1.000 BRL = 2.175 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1591.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5991.7271.9481.13221.383
1 USD0.9230.788183.1691.361.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BRL2.17505 TJS
5 BRL10.87525 TJS
10 BRL21.75050 TJS
20 BRL43.50100 TJS
50 BRL108.75250 TJS
100 BRL217.50500 TJS
250 BRL543.76250 TJS
500 BRL1,087.52500 TJS
1000 BRL2,175.05000 TJS
2000 BRL4,350.10000 TJS
5000 BRL10,875.25000 TJS
10000 BRL21,750.50000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Brazilian Real
1 TJS0.45976 BRL
5 TJS2.29879 BRL
10 TJS4.59759 BRL
20 TJS9.19518 BRL
50 TJS22.98795 BRL
100 TJS45.97590 BRL
250 TJS114.93975 BRL
500 TJS229.87950 BRL
1000 TJS459.75900 BRL
2000 TJS919.51800 BRL
5000 TJS2,298.79500 BRL
10000 TJS4,597.59000 BRL